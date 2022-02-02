Scheduled power outage in parts of Tanzania as country upgrades gas wells

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

Parts of Tanzania have been experiencing power outage since Tuesday as the country began upgrading its natural gas wells in the south.

The wells feed two strategic gas-fired electricity generation plants in the city—the Kinyerezi and the Ubungo plants.

Maharage Chande, the Director General of Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), a state-owned company, at the weekend announced that there would be scheduled power cuts “in some areas of the country” as Tanzania embarks on a 10-day gas wells upgrade.

As part of the project, transmission lines will also be rehabilitated, he said, adding that the power cuts will not be severe and most affected areas will experience “only three days of power interruptions.”

The power cuts in Dar affected the industrial areas and areas where diplomatic missions are located.

In the Mbeya municipality in the Lake Victoria shores, the power outage lasted one hour in the morning, news sources indicated.

State-owned Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) and a private firm, Pan African Energy Tanzania (PAET), own and run the natural gas wells in the country’s south.

Mr Chande said the upgrade will enable the firms to keep pace with the increase in demand for electricity.

He added that after the rehabilitation works, the Kinyerezi plant is expected to increase its electricity generation capacity from the present 150 MW TO 335MW, while the Ubungo capacity will jump to 112MW capacity.