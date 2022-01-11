Power restored in Kenya after major outage: utility firm

By The EastAfrican More by this Author

Power supply has been restored in all parts of Kenya that had experienced outage since Tuesday morning, Kenya Power said on Tuesday evening.

In a statement in the afternoon, the utility firm said power had been restored in parts of Nairobi, West Kenya, North Rift, South Nyanza, Central Rift, and the company was working to reconnect other areas that had been affected by the outage.

In the evening, the company confirmed that power was restored to all areas that had experienced the outage.

At 10.45am on Tuesday, a major outage affected parts of Kenya with the power company saying the blackout follows collapse of towers supporting the 220-kilometre high voltage Kiambere-Embakasi electricity transmission line.

This came just weeks after the utility firm was forced to ration power following collapse of towers supporting the high voltage power transmission line connecting Loiyangalani to the Suswa substation, which is the primary interconnection point of power generated from various sources across the country.

The 430km 400 kilovolt line evacuates power from the 310.25MW Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) plant in Marsabit, which supplies about 17 per cent of Kenya’s total peak power demand.