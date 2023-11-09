Kenya declines Uganda’s request to use oil pipeline

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

An application by Uganda to use Kenya’s pipeline to transport its fuel was in September turned down by Kenya on concerns that the move would displace local oil marketing companies (OMCs) from using the pipeline.

Uganda will from January 1, 2024 stop buying fuel from Kenyan firms after it entered into a five-year contract with Vitol Bahrain E.C, which will supply it with its entire fuel needs.

Kenya supplies about 90 percent of Uganda’s fuel, while 10 percent is sourced through Tanzania.

Read more here



