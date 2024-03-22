Kenya Airways, Virgin Atlantic ink codeshare deal

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

British carrier Virgin Atlantic has inked a codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways (KQ) aimed at expanding their reach in the domestic, Africa and international markets.

The agreement, which was signed on Thursday, will make it easy for Virgin Atlantic to place its code on Kenya Airways' London flights, providing passengers with seamless access to KQ's extensive network of destinations in Africa and beyond, the two airlines said.

A codeshare is a business deal between two or more airlines, which allows them to sell seats on each other’s flights and expand their network.

Each airline publishes and markets a flight under its designator and number as part of its schedule.

“Through the synergy of our respective strengths and networks, our goal is to enhance the travel experience for our esteemed customers, providing them with expanded choices, enhanced convenience, and seamless connectivity to vital destinations worldwide,” said KQ’s chief commercial and customer officer Julius Thairu in a statement on Thursday.

KQ has been seeking new partnerships and expanding its wings across its network post Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

This will see it rake in more revenues as demand for air travel continues to pick up after a tough season during the Covid -19 outbreak that saw some airlines completely shut down.

KQ reported its biggest half-year loss (Ksh21.7 billion) for the period ended June last year, weighed down by heavy forex losses and a pile-up of debt that have upset its turnaround plan.