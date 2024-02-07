Kenya Airways, Air Europa sign code-share agreement

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has signed a code-sharing agreement with Spain’s third-largest airline, Air Europa amid a resurgence in demand for air travel.

KQ said the deal would enable it to extend its reach in Europe and the US. The agreement will allow Air Europa passengers to fly to Nairobi from Amsterdam while those on KQ flights would get connections to Madrid, Palma de Mallorca, New York, and Miami.

“We are excited about this partnership as it will provide our guests with more convenient travel options to Europe and the United States.

Air Europa has been our partner under the SkyTeam Alliance, and this agreement allows us to collaborate more for the mutual benefit of our guests giving them more access and connectivity,” Martin Gitonga, KQ’s head of network planning and alliances, said.

Code-sharing is an agreement between two or more airlines to sell seats for the same flight which means that passengers enjoy benefits such as the purchase of a single ticket, a single check-in, and seamless connections at transit points.

As part of the deal, KQ will deploy its codes on four Air Europa routes, specifically from Amsterdam to Madrid, Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Madrid to New York, and Miami while Air Europa will place their code on the Kenya Airways Amsterdam to Nairobi flight.

The code-sharing agreement with Air Europa joins a growing list of similar pacts signed between KQ and international airlines.