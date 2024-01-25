Kenya debt chief quits after Eurobond fallout

By BUSINESS DAILY More by this Author

Kenya's government is parting ways with its director-general in charge of debt management at the National Treasury, Haron Sirima, amid escalating debt sustainability concerns that have forced the Exchequer to retreat on a plan to buy back $300 million of the $2 billion Eurobond that matures in June this year.

The former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) deputy governor, who has been at the helm of the debt management unit since June 2018, confirmed his exit without divulging details surrounding his departure.

