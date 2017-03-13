Magufuli rebuked over order on deportees

News

Tanzania’s human-rights watchdog has criticised President John Magufuli’s stance on the expulsion of Tanzanians living illegally in Mozambique.

The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRAGG) said it has received a number of complaints from the deportees ranging from rape and torture to seizure of property, and has raised concern over the government’s “indifference” towards safeguarding its citizens’ interests.

CHRAGG chairman Bahame Nyanduga said that his hands are tied since his commission is not mandated to interfere in anything involving a foreign country. Mr Nyanduga said that under international law, a country has an obligation to protect its citizens abroad.

Last week at a public rally, President John Magufuli endorsed the expulsion saying that the government will not extend any assistance to the victims who claim to have been tortured during Maputo’s crackdown on foreigners.

He said that his government will not send any vehicle to Mozambique to bring back any person who entered there illegally nor foot any transport bill for them.

“If the immigrants did not ask for any assistance when they were leaving the country illegally, we are under no obligation to send them vehicles now that they are coming back,” said Dr Magufuli.

Friendly neighbours

The president added that similar operations to kick out illegal immigrants had been carried out in Tanzania and that the two countries remain good friends.

Nearly 200 Tanzanians have been reportedly kicked out of Mozambique in the recent crackdown.

On his part, Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Minister Augustine Mahiga denied reports of torture and excessive use of force by security forces in Mozambique against the Tanzanian deportees.

“In any operation, there are always such complaints where some security personnel can sometimes push a person or do anything in the course of discharging their duties,” Dr Mahiga was quoted as saying, adding that the state had been closely monitoring the situation.

Mr Nyanduga has also raised concern over “increasing human rights abuse in Tanzania,” noting that in recent times, district and regional commissioners have been abusing their powers to arrest citizens.