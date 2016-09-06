Kidum’s visit to Burundi takes on political tone

News

PHOTO | FILE

After two years of no show, Burundian Kenya-based music star, Jean Pierre Kibido aka Kidum, performed in the capital Bujumbura.

Owing to the political and security situation in Burundi, Kidum had to have his security beefed up during the visit which elicited mixed opinions from the public.

His visit and performance has been criticised by what the musician calls “some people” but he was quick to say, “We cannot say that the security is very good but life is getting back to normal. Some people are not happy that I have come to the country but others are happy,” he told The EastAfrican.

The political atmosphere and security in Burundi has been unstable in the past two years and Kidum called for peace.

“My main message to Burundi now is to ask the Burundian officials if possible, to ask the Rwandan officials to normalise the relations between Burundi and Rwanda,” he said.