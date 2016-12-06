European Union prioritises democracy, human-rights for Uganda

News

Kristian Schmidt, head of EU delegation in Uganda. PHOTO | FILE NATION MEDIA GROUP

The European Union, one of Uganda’s major funders and strategic partners, has released its new four-year country strategy on democracy and human-rights.

The strategy, released on November 29, priorities freedom of assembly, association, expression and press freedom; accountability and anti-corruption; transitional justice; human rights defenders and the abolition of the death penalty; children’s rights; women and gender equality and anti-discrimination.

Speaking at a media launch of the strategy, Kristian Schmidt, EU ambassador in Kampala, said, “Yes, the road is long, but our partnership with Uganda is strong and full of ambitions.” His comments hint at the challenges that await the implementation of the strategy, as the government was the subject of a harsh assessment by EU election observers after the February elections.

Following the elections, the main opposition candidate Kizza Besigye was kept under house arrest for 43 days, his movements significantly restricted and opposition activities have to contend with the controversial Public Order Management Act, 2013.

“There are concerns about freedom of expression in Uganda especially with the new laws being enacted, which intentionally or unintentionally, may restrict the right of freedom of expression and access to information. Existing ones are being amended with possibly the same effect,” said Netherlands ambassador Henk Jan Bakker.

“The Public Order Management Act grants police wide discretionary powers over the content and management of public meetings, which limits freedom of expression and has been used to obstruct civic meetings and opposition rallies,” Mr Bakker added.

On press freedom, the EU chiefs warned about the dangers posed by the Uganda Communications (Amendment) Bill 2016, which seeks to remove the requirement for parliamentary approval of regulations made by the minister under section 93(1).