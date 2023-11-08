Simba SC sacks Brazilian coach after Yanga demolition

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

Tanzania’s football giants Simba SC have announced today that they are done with their Brazilian head coach, Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho on mutual grounds.

The Club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imani J Kajula said his club and the ill-fated Robertinho have “mutually agreed” to terminate his contract.

Simba suffered a 1-5 defeat at the hands of their archrivals Young Africans SC in a vital premier league match played at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

Kajula said in the meantime the team will be coached by the interim Daniel Cadena and his assistant, Selemani Matola.

He said they have also parted ways with Rwandan trainer Corneille Hategekimana.

The Brazilian was believed to have had a three-year contract with Simba which only lasted for 10 months.

He had crossed over from Uganda’s Vipers to replace Zoran Manoljovic at Simba early in January.

He has led the team to yet another Group Stage of Caf Champions League 2023.

He had been nicknamed “Mr Objective” by the country's local media.

Kajula said they have started the process of obtaining a new head coach “with immediate effect.”