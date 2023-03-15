Tanzania's Yanga risks FIFA ban over ex-coach Eymael's pay row

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

Tanzania’s football giant Young Africans SC (Yanga) risks a ban from football governing body FIFA if it fails to pay Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

This follows a move in October 2022 when FIFA ordered the reigning Tanzania Premier League (TPL) champions to pay their former coach Eymael $148,000 (TSh346 million) for unfair dismissal two years ago.

At the time, FIFA threatened that Yanga risked a ban from signing players for three consecutive transfer windows if they did not pay the fine within 45 days from the determination date.

Unpaid wages

The two parties then made an agreement that would see the 'Jangwani’ giants pay the money over a period of five months.

However, only the first two instalments were paid in October and November. The remainder, meant to be paid in December, January and February, remains unpaid.

The EastAfrican understands that FIFA has since written to the Dar es Salaam-based club and given it until March 23, 2023 to respond.

According to the letter dated March 8, 2023, the ‘Timu ya Wananchi’ still owed the Belgian $99000 (TSh231 million) as outstanding transactional indemnity and $5000 (TSh11.7 million) as a contractual penalty.

Racist remarks

Based on media reports, Yanga sacked the former AFC Leopards tactician, alleging that he made racist remarks against Tanzanian fansfollowing a 1-1 draw with Mtibwa Sugar FC.

Yanga's Juma Mahadhi (in yellow) and AFC Leopards winger Allan Kateregga fight for the ball during their SportPesa Super Cup semi-final at Uhuru Stadium on Thursday June 8, 2017. PHOTO | NMG

The club informed the Belgian about the dismissal through a letter by its interim secretary-general Simon Patrick.

“Young Africans SC management has been saddened by inhumane and racist remarks made by coach Luc Eymael reported by several media outlets. Owing to these unsportsmanlike remarks, Yanga has decided to fire Luc Eymael with immediate effect and will ensure he leaves the country as soon as possible.” Simon wrote on July 27, 2020.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) followed Yanga’s action by banning Eymael from coaching in the country for two years and fining him TSh8 million ($3411).

SA solidarity

In solidarity with TFF, the South African Football Association (SAFA) also announced that it banned the former Polokwane City coach from coaching in South Africa.

The punishment led to Eymael losing a potential employment opportunity with South Africa’s football club Chippa United.

Should Yanga fail to make an arrangement by the stipulated date, they will not be able to sign players ahead of the TPL 2023/24 season transfer window as well as the next two consecutive windows.