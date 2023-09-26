CAF President Mostsepe to announce EA's Afcon joint-bid fate

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe will give his verdict whether the joint bid by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals has been successful or else, tomorrow.

CAF Online said today that Motsepe will be reading the outcome of a decision-making meeting tomorrow of the continental soccer body’s Executive Committee to be held in Cairo in Egypt during which the fate will be known of the bidding nations which include Botswana, Senegal, Morocco, Algeria and the “Pamoja” partnership by the three East African nations.

“CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will announce the next hosts of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and Africa Cup of Nations 2027 on Wednesday, 27 September 2023,” CAF Online said.

“The announcement will be live here as soon as the CAF Executive Committee concludes,” it added.

Read: Ruto receives Kenya's joint 2027 Afcon bid

Before making the decision, the members of the committee also called CAFEXCO will have listened to the reports of its assessors sent to the bidding nations prior to take on-site facts of their respective preparations which include improving the infrastructure such as hotels for accommodation, hospitals for medical services required, standard six stadiums and training grounds but also airports for the arrivals and departures.

Advertisement

Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) President Moses Magogo said the region has “what it takes” to become 2027 Afcon hosts.

Magogo said the "Pamoja" bid is backed by three national federations in the region and “three heads of state”.

He said the three governments are ready to support the project financially and politically.

The "Pamoja" bid is the first ever in the region and continent respectively.

The region is home to 174 million people with a combined GDP of about $163.4 billion.

The region has become increasingly soccer crazy with leading clubs like Tanzania’s Simba, Yanga and Vipers of Uganda daring continental giants like Al Ahly of Egypt and DR Congo’s TP Mazembe among others as well as national sides like Tanzania’s Taifa Stars forcing a goalless draw against giants Algeria’s Fennec Foxes, and the Harambee Stars of Kenya beating a Qatari national side 2-1 away early this month.