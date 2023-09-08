Tanzania qualifies for Afcon finals

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

Tanzania managed to hold Algeria to a barren draw in an away match last night to book a ticket for the forthcoming African Cup of Nations finals to be held in Ivory Coast in next year January.

The country’s 'Taifa Stars' played a defensive game to deter the Fennec Foxes of a home advantage throughout the 97 minutes of play in Annaba in the Northern African country, earning them a vital point to finish top two and much to the disappointment of neighbours Uganda.

While the last night’s results in Annaba denied the already-qualified Algeria of completing a sweeping all-matches win they also annulled 'The Cranes' chances of appearing in the continental showpiece once again because of a one-point advantage which 'Taifa Stars' garnered at their expense.

While Algeria topped the qualifiers Group F with a cumulative 16 points from six games, Tanzania finished second with a cumulative eight points to the Cranes’ seven points.

The Ugandans fought an already won battle having registered an away win against Niger 2-0 in a match which was played concurrently last night but in Morocco, but it was too much too late.

'Taifa Stars' will be making their only third appearance so far in the 24-nation tournament.