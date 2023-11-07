Afcon 2027 ministers meet in Mombasa

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

The three ministers for sports from host Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are scheduled to meet in Mombasa County in Kenya for two days starting from Tuesday to develop a joint strategy for delivering Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027.

The three East African nations have been accorded in September the rights of co-hosting the continental showpiece pending fulfilment of a list of requirements set up by the event’s owners, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) including among others availability of standard stadia, training grounds, airports, five-star hotels, five-level hospitals and the free movement of people.

Read: EA sports ministers plan Mombasa strategy talks

Felix Chakila, the personal secretary of Tanzania’s Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Damas Ndumaro, told The EastAfrican in a telephone interview earlier today that “all is set for the two-day tripartite meeting” in the Kenyan port city.

Chakila shortly said the agenda will be to “discuss preparations” for jointly delivering the Pamoja Afcon as the tournament is affectionately known by the soccer fraternity in the region.

Chakila said Kenya's Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba, Uganda’s Peter Ogwang and the Tanzanian minister will be accompanied to the meeting by their permanent secretaries too.

Advertisement

He said host Kenya had formally invited its neighbours to attend the meeting which was rescheduled apparently to give a space to the inaugural African Football League (AFL) – a brand new inter-club event which was launched at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania on October 20.

The 36th edition of Afcon in the year 2027 will be the first ever to be held jointly by three Caf’s member states.

Read: EA leaders rejoice after successful Afcon bid

The 24-national team event will be making its reappearance after a 47-year lapse in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa)’s area having been last held in 1976 in Ethiopia.

The three ministers are expected to issue a joint communiqué after their Mombasa meeting by Wednesday.