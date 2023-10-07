EA sports ministers plan Mombasa strategy talks

By MOHAMED ISSA More by this Author

Ministers responsible for sports from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are expected in Mombasa in the next few days to deliberate on a common strategy to deliver the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027.

Tanzania’s Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports Damas Ndumbaro said on Thursday together with Kenya’s Ababu Namwamba and Uganda’s Peter Ogwang will meet in the Kenyan port city to start planning for the tournament.

The three are charged with overseeing implementation of projects for preparing for the tournament due in 2027, which will be a first for them to host.

Mr Ndumbaro said each hosting country will be required to deposit a specified amount of money to Caf’s bank accounts by February 2025 as guarantee. Meanwhile Tanzania’s football mania may benefit from the Afcon 2027. The country’s footballing industry is estimated to be worth $7.8 billion, according to estimates by the local league officials.

The country has internationally accepted Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, a popular bank-sponsored premier league and internationally renowned players Mbwana Smatta, Simon Msuva and Novatus Miroshi.

Tanzanian broadcast platform Azam TV has just inked a $9.2 million broadcasting deal with Football Kenya Federation’s premier league.

Dar es Salaam-based clubs Yanga were last year’s finalists of CAF Confederation Cup while their archrivals Simba were the quarter finalists of the league.

Most successful club

Simba is perhaps the most successful Tanzanian club in terms of continental accolades.

Besides the Mkapa stadium whose $12.3 million refurbishment is near completion, Tanzania boasts the Chamazi Sports Complex, home ground for Azam FC.

Other stadia are Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha, Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga, Mao Tse-Tung Stadium in Zanzibar, Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza and the Karume Memorial Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

CAF assessors were expected to visit the Mkapa Stadium this week to give their verdict ahead of the Simba-Al Ahly of Egypt clash on October 20.