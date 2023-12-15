Luring back flamingos using favourite algae

By PAULINE KAIRU More by this Author

Flamingos that once flourished in Lake Nakuru could be back with a new initiative to revive the spirulina population in the lake.

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), which has come up with the project, says the overflow from River Njoro has disrupted the salinity and pH levels of Lake Nakuru, leading to the decline in spirulina, a crucial food source for the flamingos.

“During our research, we collected water samples from various rift valley lakes typically inhabited by flamingos. Our findings revealed that Lake Nakuru has experienced depletion of spirulina, the primary food source for the flamingos. This shortage was caused by too much fresh water from River Njoro following flooding, which resulted in a decline in pH levels. Consequently, the spirulina, which can only survive under specific pH conditions, perished,” said senior research scientist at WRTI, Jared Asenwa Lumbasi.

“Flamingos migrated to lakes Bogoria and Natron, where high salinity levels still provide suitable conditions for spirulina growth. Others flew off to Lake Amboseli which recently became salty.”

Mr Lumbasi says the overflow from River Njoro that originates in Logoman Forest in the eastern escarpment of Mau Forest Complex, started diluting the water in Lake Nakuru following evictions from the Mau Forest in 2012.

“The evictions might have caused the water volumes to increase due to all the water that was being diverted from the river for irrigation within the encroached sections of the forest.”

Spirulina naturally thrives in the alkaline lakes of the Rift Valley, including Lake Nakuru, Elementaita, Bogoria, and Crater Lake. These lakes are characterised by their deep green water, a result of the presence of spirulina. Flamingos heavily rely on spirulina as one of their primary food sources, so wherever flamingos are found, spirulina is sure to be present.

“Understanding the importance of spirulina in attracting the flamingos back, we are in the process of breeding spirulina in ponds. We’ll reintroduce the cultured spirulina into Lake Nakuru, creating an inviting environment for the flamingos to return,” added Lumbasi.

To address this issue, WRTI plans to cultivate specific species of blue green algae spirulina belonging to the cynobacteria family at its Institute and introduce them into the lake periodically to sustain returning flamingos.

Furthermore, the scientists will implement various conservation strategies to restore the ecological balance of the lake.

This restoration aligns with WRTI’s as well as Kenya Wildlife Service’s (KWS) larger commitment to safeguarding Kenya’s diverse wildlife and preserving its natural heritage.

“We have two ponds ready to receive the spirulina and are in the process of procuring mineral salts that will aid with its growth. It takes one week to grow the spirulina, which we will continuously grow and dump in the lake.”

He says one pond can feed over 50 flamingos. But there are plans to enhance the growth rate by working with high-producing strains.

“In our spirulina cultivation process, we recreate the same conditions found in its original habitat — salt-water lakes in subtropical areas.

We create wide, shallow culture ponds where an alkaline culture solution with necessary nutrients is poured. Gentle streams stir the solution, allowing the spirulina to efficiently carry out photosynthesis and multiply.”

He explained that for now the only other solution to improve the PH of the lake water, is an expensive undertaking. Spirulina survives in a pH of between 9.5 and above.

“Nakuru National Park collected an average of Ksh4 million ($26,058) per day before the flamingos disappeared. The collections have gone down because one of the main attractions at the park is the flamingos,” said Mr Lumbasi.

"Through these efforts, we hope to restore the spirulina population in Lake Nakuru, rejuvenate the ecological balance, and entice the flamingos to return to their once-thriving habitat."

