Beyond curtailing freedoms, internet shutdowns hamper economic growth

Most African nations, businesses and individuals are investing in digital economies, recognising this as the next frontier of economic transformation.

A 2020 report by the International Finance Corporation and Google, says Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach $180 billion by 2025, contributing significantly to the continent’s GDP.

However, challenges persist. The 2021 State of Mobile Internet in Africa Report by GSMA revealed that while Africa’s Internet connectivity doubled to 28 percent of the population in the past decade, a significant 53 percent of people in regions with mobile broadband networks still lack Internet access.

One of the obstacles to digital inclusion is increased arbitrary Internet shutdowns. In 2022 alone, there were 187 recorded incidence of internet shutdowns globally. In a report by Access Now, 84 of these shutdowns occurred in India alone.

Nine shutdowns were experienced in Africa during that period. Interestingly, almost all these shutdowns occurred during periods of heightened political tension – from general elections and anti-government protests to civil conflicts. In 2023, the pattern of sporadic shutdowns continues unabated, with reported shutdowns in Ethiopia, Senegal, Mauritania, and Guinea. The common thread in all these is the strategy to enforce control, mute discourse, and maintain a perceived status quo.

Internet fragmentation includes sporadic shutdowns and takes on varying forms such as partial blockage of data and social media platforms, and deliberate throttling of Internet speeds, rendering data-intensive activities like live video streaming impossible.

Wider impact

Uganda’s Internet shutdown during the 2021 elections and similar occurrences in countries like Congo, Zambia, Niger and Ethiopia underscore the seriousness of the issue.

Regardless of the real reason behind the shutdown, it impacted the core values of the Internet being open and globally connected and resulted in considerable economic and social loss.

With the DRC and close to 15 other African nations going to the polls within the next 10 months, against a backdrop of politically instigated internet shutdowns in many Sub-Saharan countries, it becomes increasingly important that more focus is put on addressing internet fragmentation and maintaining its credibility.

Internet shutdowns obstruct fact-checkers and journalists from performing their role, while news consumers are left unable to access alternative sources of information. The wider impact is felt in the marketplace, as whole economies are left with significant revenue dents brought to light by Internet shutdowns.

A report by the Welsh VPN company Top10VPN revealed that 12 African governments, including the DRC, experiencing Internet shutdowns in 2019 suffered a combined loss of $2 billion.

To illustrate the economic losses caused by internet shutdowns, the Internet Society utilises the Pulse Net Loss Calculator to track the financial costs across Africa. Remote workers find themselves cut off from their jobs, e-commerce businesses are unable to operate, hospitals unable to access patient data on e-health systems, families are unable to communicate, and much more.

With elections across Africa looming, policymakers need to walk a different path and advance policies that safeguard the Internet. With its increasingly younger and tech-savvy population, its focus should be on moving forward and embracing the significant gains presented by an open Internet.