UN anti-genocide envoy sounds alarm over Gaza spillovers

The UN Special Advisor on the Prevention of Genocide Ms Alice Wairimu Nderitu on Tuesday sounded alarm over potential spillovers of the war in Gaza to neighbouring areas, indicating fears of a spread of atrocities in the region.

Ms Nderitu said there must be an immediate de-escalation but warned incitement and continual rhetoric could ruin peace prospects.

Her statement echoed that of the UN secretary-general earlier who warned violence escalation beyond Gaza, between Israel and Hamas militant group, was likely to worsen tensions.

“Inflammatory remarks, dehumanising rhetoric and hate speech can only contribute to ignite further violence and reduce the space for ending the conflict,” she said.

“Political leaders have a special responsibility to refrain from using such hateful narratives and implement all possible measures to defuse ongoing tensions.”

Ms Nderitu’s office issued the statement after critics argued she had remained mum on the ongoing in Gaza, where more than 2 million people have been displaced from their homes and some 24,000 killed. But the war began on October 7 last year after Hamas militants stormed the fence into Israel and massacred 1,139 people, and took in some 150 hostages, most of which the militant group still holds to date.

Israel has fought back claims of excess force even though it took a blow last month when the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered that Israel takes important steps to prevent commission of acts that could otherwise fall within the definition of genocide under the Genocide Convention; including destruction of a group of people and imposing measures intended to prevent births.

Nderitu says civilians on both sides deserve protection.

“Civilians should never pay the price of a conflict for which they bear no responsibility. Their most basic rights must be protected and preserved, and their humanitarian needs must be met.”

“This requires first and foremost ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructures in accordance with international law. And includes the safe return of all hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza as well investigating acts of sexual violence reportedly committed in the context of the attacks of October 7, 2023 and their aftermath.”

The war in Gaza has become more complex especially after Israel plotted to target Rafah, the border town next to Egypt. Gulf countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia have opposed the move as dangerous. Saudi Arabia even paused diplomatic moves to recognise Israel, demanding that a two-state solution is reached first between Israel and Palestine.