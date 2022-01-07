Third protester killed in Sudan demonstrations: medics

By AFP More by this Author

Sudanese security forces killed a third protester on Thursday during demonstrations against the military which led a coup more than two months ago, medics said.

"A third protester, yet to be identified, died after he was hit by live bullets to the chest by the putchist forces" during demonstrations in North Kharotum, said the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

The latest killing brings the death toll from the crackdown on anti-coup protesters to 60, added the medics who are part of the pro-democracy movement.

They earlier announced the killing of two protesters in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman. One was shot in the pelvis and the other took a bullet to the head, said the medics, also blaming security forces for those deaths.