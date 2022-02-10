There is hope for peace in Ethiopia, UN says

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE More by this Author

The UN on Wednesday expressed hope that the ongoing peace talks between the Ethiopian government and Tigray leaders will lead to an end to the conflict.

After visiting the war-torn regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said there are promising developments in the talks and discussions between the warring factions are “less hostile”.

“We are definitely in a better position right now. There are more discussions,” Ms Mohammed told reporters at a news conference in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

“There is certainly less hostility than there was a few months ago.”

Read: Ethiopia will do everything possible to resolve Tigray conflict, Abiy says

Victims of abuse

Advertisement

On her visit to war affected regions, Ms Mohammed was accompanied by African Union mediator Olusegun Obasanjo, who is also a former president of Nigeria.

During a meeting with women and students in the regions, the UN official stressed that the organisation will not tolerate sexual and gender-based violence.

She urged women to be involved in rehabilitation work, noting that women and children were the greatest victims of the Ethiopian war.

Expressing her solidarity with the victims of the violence, Ms Mohammed said the UN will continue to support Ethiopia to find lasting peace.

Call for inclusive dialogue

The UN envoy called for inclusive national dialogue to prevent.

Read: Ethiopia’s Tigray region receives first medical aid consignment since September

During her stay in Ethiopia, Ms Mohammed met with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, President Sahle-Work Zewde, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen.

She also travelled to the troubled Tigray region where she held discussions with TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael.

Talking with Tigray State leaders, Amhara State and federal government officials, Ms Mohammed said the 15 months conflict in Ethiopia has claimed the lives of thousands of people and forced millions of people to flee their homes.

The UN says nearly 40 percent of people in Tigray are suffering from an extreme lack of food.