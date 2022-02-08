Kenya, Ethiopia reach new power purchase deal

By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE More by this Author

Kenya has reached a new agreement with Ethiopia in a bid to further expedite purchase of hydro-processed cheap power from Addis Ababa.

The new arrangement was reached after an Ethiopian delegation, led by Ethiopia’s State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalign, visited Nairobi from February 2-4, 2022.

The two nations deliberated on previously signed Power Trade Agreements, finalisation and operationalisation guidelines and procedures, as well as interconnection agreements in light of progresses made on each side.

According to the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement seen by The EastAfrican, the new deal made in Nairobi intends to “realise the aspirations of both countries’ respective people for regional economic integration and sustainable development.”

During a February 4 meeting with Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Energy, Dr Monica Juma, Mr Eyob said the close relationship between Kenya and Ethiopia would help spur economic growth.

He said the two countries are nearing the conclusion of the interconnector, and they need to review the status of the project.

“It was necessary to ensure that Ethiopia and Kenya do everything humanly possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of both countries to see the entire region connected,” he said.