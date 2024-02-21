South Africa to hold national, provincial polls on May 29

By PETER DUBE More by this Author

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared May 29, 2024 as the official date for the country's upcoming general election.

In this poll, the African National Congress (ANC) ruling party faces its most significant challenge to its parliamentary majority since its 1994 victory. Key issues like unemployment, load-shedding, corruption and inequality are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the vote outcome.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has in accordance with section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with section 17 of the Electoral Act of 1998, determined 29 May 2024, as the date for the 2024 General National and Provincial elections,” confirmed Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya on Tuesday evening.

“The President has also in line with section 17(2) of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, consulted with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the election date. Furthermore, the President convened a meeting with all 9 Provincial Premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the General elections.”

Marking a significant year for South Africa, the 2024 elections coincide with the nation's 30th anniversary of freedom and democracy.

Recognising this historical confluence, President Ramaphosa urged all eligible voters to actively participate in the democratic process.

The electoral commission reported over 27 million registered voters following the final February registration drive, surpassing the 26.75 million registered in the 2019 elections.

“Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire,” said Ramaphosa.

“I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law. We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register. The proclamation to declare the date will be issued in due course,” he added.



