South Africa hurtling towards ‘failed state’, reveals Harvard investigation

Thursday November 30 2023
Student riots

Students block roads in Johannesburg, South Africa in protest over university fees on March 15, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By NATION AFRICA

A hard-hitting academic study by specialists at highly-regarded Harvard University in the US has concluded a series of investigations that point clearly to “collapsing state capacity” in South Africa – and a bleak outlook for the country.

The report, the finalisation of a series of nine studies over two years, and the culmination of the renowned Harvard Growth Lab’s investigations of South Africa’s rapidly deteriorating state-provided infrastructure offers little hope on current trends – and it sharply underlines the hurdles before the ruling African National Congress (ANC), just six months ahead of a national election.

