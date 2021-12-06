Namibia records 18 cases of Omicron

By ARNALDO VIEIRA More by this Author

Namibia has detected 18 cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country, President Hage Geingob announced Monday during a Covid-19 public briefing.

“It is not time to panic,” he said.

He said, however, that the government could be forced to impose strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Namibia’s Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula suggested that the virus spreads faster and they are seeing more re-infections with multiple mutations.

On November 25, Botswana recorded four cases of the new Covid-19 variant, B.1.1.529.

Two weeks ago, Angola shut its borders with seven southern African countries, including Namibia, to curb the spread of the new variant.

Advertisement

It joined several countries globally, including the UK, France and the US, which banned flights from southern Africa following the detection of the variant.