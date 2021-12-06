PS: No report of Omicron in Tanzania despite traveller from Dar testing positive in India

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

Tanzania has said it has not detected any case of Omicron in the country even as word went round that an Indian who travelled to New Delhi from Tanzania tested positive for the Covid variant.

Tanzania’s Health Ministry Permanent Secretary (PS) Abel Makubi said they are probing reports that a patient who arrived in New Delhi from Tanzania could have Omicron.

“We are working closely with our contacts and embassy in India to get clear clarification on the matter and more measures will be taken thereafter. So far we have not registered the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, in the country,” said Prof Makubi.

On Sunday, reports quoting India’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the city of New Delhi had recorded its first Omicron case from a citizen who had travelled from India. It was also the fifth case of Omicron in India, as the country had earlier detected the variant in other parts of the country – Maharashtra, Guraj and Karnataka.

Prof Makubi said Tanzania’s National Laboratory is researching the virus’s genetic mutation and once detected it will be made public.

“Let the public not worry but keep on observing precaution measures, including washing hands with soap and running water, wearing face marks, and avoiding unnecessary gatherings. Tanzania, like any other country, conducts Rapid Test at the airport and [requires travellers to have] a negative Covid-19 certificate prior travelling,” he said.

Travellers who test positive for Covid-19 at the airport are always referred to medical personnel for further treatment, he added.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says there is currently no information to suggest the Omicron variant is more deadly than other Covid-19 variants previously detected.