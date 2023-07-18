Israel recognises Morocco claim over Western Sahara

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Israel has recognised the overall “sovereignty” of Morocco over Western Sahara, the southern regions of the country whose portion is claimed by the Polisario Front exiled in neighbouring Algeria.

The decision announced on Tuesday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came about three years after Morocco formally re-established diplomatic ties with Jerusalem, becoming the fifth member of the Arab League to do so.

Israel follows the US which has since 2020 recognises Moroccan sovereignty over the region. But it could set off a series of political tiffs down the road, especially in the African Union that lists the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR) as one of its members, alongside Morocco.

A statement issued by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said King Mohammed VI had received a letter from Netanyahu, “who brought to the Very High Attention of HM the King, the decision of Israel to ‘’recognise the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara.”

“In this respect, the Israeli Prime Minister indicated that his country's position will be ‘’reflected in all relevant acts and documents of the Israeli Government,” it said, indicating Israel had pledged to transmit the decision to the United Nations, to regional and international organisations “of which Israel is a member, and to all countries with which Israel maintains diplomatic relations.”

Netanyahu also said Israel plans to open a consulate in Dakhla, the largest city in Western Sahara controlled by Morocco. According to Moroccan authorities, some 32 countries already run consulates in the region.

“I welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement of recognising Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“This step will strengthen the relations between the two countries and between the two peoples and will contribute to the efforts exerted to expand cooperation and deepen peace and stability in our region,” said Eli Cohen, the Israeli Foreign Minister, in a tweet on Monday night.

Israeli’s decision was long coming as officials had hinted to it as far back as 2020 when the two sides re-established ties, following subtle pressure from then US President Donald Trump who had set off the works after recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, in spite of Palestinian protests.

It may also affect how Israel is viewed within the African Union. Since last year, Jerusalem has sought observer status within the African Union, but some members like Algeria, South Africa and Botswana have objected. At the recent AU meeting in Nairobi, Mr Cohen travelled to Kenya where he said he “discussed strengthening ties and expanding the circle of peace to new countries.” The AU decision on Israel is still pending.

But in Africa, the move adds to latest Moroccan victories in seeking to control its territories. Morocco had quit the Organization of African Unity (OAU) back in 1982, protesting the continental admission of SADR as a member. In 2017, Rabat returned to the re-formed African Union (AU). And the AU decided, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in 2018, to restrict its peace bid in Western Sahara supporting United Nations (UN) process, abandoning a de-colonisation call it had held for decades.

Officially, the African Union has opposed unilateral recognition of Western Sahara as a Moroccan territory and wants locals to decide their fate through a referendum. However, it has, since 2018, been pushing a resolution through a troika of heads of state and the AU Chairperson in support of the UN Security Council, rather than the AU Peace and Security Council.

The Polisario Front, which runs the government of the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic, which controls about a fifth of Western Sahara, has often operated from refugee camps in Algeria.

Initially a Spanish colony, Western Sahara was annexed by Morocco in 1975. While the region seeks independence, Morocco has argued for autonomy inside Moroccan territory.

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution proposed a referendum voted for by natives of the region, to decide between independence and integration into Morocco.

The Polisario Front favoured separation while the Kingdom of Morocco favoured integration.

However, Morocco has been accused in the past of sending non-natives to live in the region in a bid to weaken the vote. The referendum has never been held and is now unlikely to occur as Rabat lobbies for recognition, even among African countries.