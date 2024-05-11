Advertisement

Kenya ex-PM Raila Odinga: This is my radical plan for Africa

Saturday May 11 2024
raila

Kenya's opposition and Azimio Coalition leader Raila Odinga during a past media briefing. He has expressed interest on the Africa Union Commission chairperson seat. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

Summary


By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Kenya's former prime minister Raila Odinga has outlined his plan for Africa, detailing at least five key pillars for consideration should he clinch the Africa Union Commission (AUC) chairperson seat.

Mr Odinga who also served as African Union High Representative for Infrastructure Development says he has his job well cut out with potential priorities for consideration.

This comes at a time the election for the seat is set for February next year, and August 6, 2024 as the deadline to formally submit aspirants’ applications for the post.

Read more  here

