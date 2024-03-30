Sudan crisis deepens as human rights watchdogs cite armies for war crimes

By AGGREY MUTAMBO More by this Author

Sudan’s warring factions will, on April 15, clock a year of fighting and killing civilians, in spite of widespread warnings that war crimes were being committed in the country.

And now it seems the warring sides, the Sudan Armed Forces (Saf) and Rapid Support Forces (RSF), find those atrocities useful to advance their quest for power, according to experts who have analysed the war for the past year.

For most of that time, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and even the US State Department have declared they had found evidence of war crimes. But in that time, the victims of killings, displacements, economic sabotage and starvation, have been largely faceless. Until March when one of the aid workers spoke of feeling its pinch.

