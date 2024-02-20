Guinea junta temporarily dissolves government, presidency says

By REUTERS More by this Author

Guinea's self-appointed military leaders have dissolved the government and will appoint a new one, the presidency's secretary general said in a filmed statement on Monday.

The country has been under military rule since a junta seized power in a September 2021 coup.

The region's main economic and political bloc, Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas), has been pressuring the junta, one of several in West Africa, to hold elections within an acceptable delay and restore civilian rule.

Both parties agreed on a 24-month transition timeline on October 2022.

The presidency's secretary general, Amara Camara, unexpectedly announced on Monday that the government had been dissolved.

Without providing a reason for the move, he said in a pre-recorded video posted on the presidency's social media channels that directors of cabinet, secretary generals and their deputies would be in charge until a new government was formed.

The effects of the dissolution will depend on the new government formed.