Guinea's junta charges former health minister with corruption

Mamadou Pethe Diallo, Guinea's former health minister, who was fired earlier this month, has been charged with alleged acts of embezzling public funds and illicit enrichment, his lawyers said Thursday.

Guinea's governing junta led by Col Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power in a 2021 coup, have made the fight against corruption one of its key priorities.

A decree issued by Doumbouya dismissed Diallo from his post on November 21 and he was arrested and placed in custody.

"This is a purely political and not a judicial matter because my client doesn't recognize himself in everything he is accused of," one of his lawyers Bomby Mara said.

Diallo was charged by an anti-corruption court, set up by the military leaders after they overthrew president Alpha Conde, the country's first democratically elected leader, after more than a decade in power.

The junta has launched a slew of investigations against people close to the former regime and even those in the opposition to Conde.

Doumbouya has promised to hand the reins of government to elected civilians by January 2026.