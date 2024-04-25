How USAID Kizazi Hodari Project is transforming lives of orphans, vulnerable children in Southern Tanzania

HIGHLIGHTS

150,000 Orphans and Vulnerable Children, Youth, and Caregivers reached with tailored case management services to meet their needs and ultimately improve their health and well-being.

10,248 Adolescent Girls and Young women reached (AGYW) with the DREAMS Primary Package of Services.

5,708 Adolescent Boys trained on the CBIM Curriculum.

TZS 878,242,043 ( $365,935) of savings in Community Microfinance Groups.

The USAID Kizazi Hodari (Brave Generation) Southern Zone Project (USAID KHSZ project) has shown me that my dreams are not lost; they are just beginning," expresses Maria, a seventeen-year-old from Marambo village in Nachingwea District, whose life was transformed by the project. Since its launch in 2022, the $28.4M USAID-funded project being implemented by Deloitte Consulting Limited has broadened its scope to include Mjini Magharibi-Zanzibar, Pwani, Morogoro, Songwe,Rukwa, and Katavi, and currently covers a total of 44 Councils across 11 regions in Tanzania, aiming to enhance health and social support services for orphans, vulnerable children and youth.

Diagnosed with HIV and burdened by severe financial hardships, Maria found a new beginning in January 2023 when she joined the project. Initially grappling with a high viral load, her health prospects were significantly improved through the project's comprehensive support, including health monitoring and education about reproductive health and HIV/AIDS.

By June 2023, Maria achieved an undetectable viral load. Further empowering her, the project sponsored Maria for a six-month vocational training course in tailoring at Mbinga Folk Development College. She now has her own tailoring business and strongly aspires to be a prominent fashion designer in her community.

Maria attributes her profound transformation to the project, stating, "The Project helped me a lot. I learned most things from my Community Case Worker when she visited our household. That changed my whole life. I now have hopes with my life, and I can accomplish my dreams. Now I feel happy, healthy, and courageous.’’ “I planned to be a big fashion designer in my community and support my family economically. I really appreciate the advice provided by the CCW of being good ART adherent, not engaging into prostitution and being an entrepreneur’’ Maria said.."

Her story exemplifying the transformative influence of the USAID KHSZ Project. The project has reached over 150,000 OCV, youth and care givers with tailored case management services to meet their needs and improve their health and wellbeing.

The expansion of the project into these additional regions also aligned with the ambitious 95-95-95 HIV/AIDS targets for 2030, the Project has achieved remarkable success in addressing Children Living with HIV (CLHIV). It has successfully assessed the HIV status of 100% of the children enrolled in our program.

Furthermore, 99% of these children have been consistently retained in care, 99% are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART), and an impressive 96% have achieved viral suppression.

"Our commitment, aligned with the Government of Tanzania’s strategic priorities, involves close collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups, and the President’s Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG)," explains Ms. Matoyo.

Some students at Mlangai Primary School, Iringa, who are beneficiaries of the Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM) intervention, actively engaging in a session with their teacher.

"This partnership Ensures that the Project's initiatives are harmonized with national policies and strategies, enhancing the impact of the program and deeply embedding its activities within governmental frameworks. "Ms Matoyo emphasizes, "The USAID KHSZ Project is committed to transforming communities and fostering sustainable empowerment for the vulnerable, ensuring a holistic approach to meet the comprehensive needs of orphans, vulnerable children, and adolescent girls and young women, leading them to healthier and more enriched lives."

Mitigating HIV, Gender Based Violence (GBV) & Violence Against Children (VAC)

The USAID KHSZ Project has significantly advanced access to HIV and violence prevention and response services for Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC), and youth. By forming strategic alliances with local government authorities (LGAs) and civil society organizations (CSOs), The Project has launched Evidence Based Interventions like DREAMS and CBIM to reduce HIV spread and counter gender-based violence (GBV).

The Coaching Boys Into Men (CBIM) intervention, designed to teach adolescent boys about healthy relationships and gender equity, impressively reached 105 percent of its target, totaling 5,708 adolescents. Similarly, the Determined, Resilient, AIDS-free, mentored and Safe (DREAMS) intervention, aimed at lowering HIV risks among adolescent girls and young women, while empowering them to remain in school, achieved a 91% enrollment rate, with 9,364 participants.

Collaborating with GBV referral centers, the project trained 30 volunteers in the SASA! Approach, which seeks to change community attitudes, norms, and behaviors around gender, violence, and the risk of and vulnerability to HIV infection among women. It involves community-level activism and action.The training covered both the intervention strategies and techniques for facilitating community dialogues.

Following the training, SASA Volunteers, including community activists and champions, initiated dialogues using the SASA Approach in Iringa MC and Mufindi DC. These dialogues focused on raising awareness about violence and HIV, as well as challenging harmful gender norms. A total of 169 community members participated, with balanced gender representation.

The project expanded the DREAMS initiative to primary schools in Iringa,Mufindi, and Tunduma, focusing on girls aged 10-14. Sessions address sexual reproductive health, HIV awareness, gender issues, and financial literacy, supported by educational subsidies and sanitary pads to promote consistent school attendance.

Moreover, The project reached 96% of its target group in Mufindi DC and Iringa MC, offering integrated sessions on sexual violence prevention, HIV education, and financial literacy, along with menstrual hygiene kits and educational subsidies. It also broadened prevention efforts for OVCs through school-based programs like DREAMS and CBIM.

Furthemore, The project partnered with the private and public sectors to enhance income-generation for OVC households, empowering 2,326 beneficiaries with about TZS 194,400,000 ($81,000) in financial and in-kind services. It also supported 96 out-of-school youths with vocational scholarships, supplementing government aid.

“This comprehensive strategy not only aids immediate needs but also lays a groundwork for sustainable economic empowerment, aiming to break the cycle of vulnerability and foster a future where every child and youth can thrive”,Ms. Matoyo asserts.

Economic Empowerment at the Core of USAID KHSZ Project's Activities

A key strategy of the project is to increase the socioeconomic capacities of Orphans and Vulnerable Children households, ensuring the sustainability of beneficiaries beyond the project. We have established Community Micro-finance Groups for savings and loan activities, enabling members to access financial resources for income-generating activities (IGAs) and emergencies” shares Ms Matoyo. Through CMGs, the project has facilitated the formation of new groups and sustained existing ones, reaching thousands of members.

In FY23, for example, the project led to the establishment of 78 new CMGs, increasing the total number of supported groups to 1,371 with over 27,000 members. This effort has been complemented by the mobilization of savings amounting to TZS 878,242,043 ($381,844), illustrating the tangible financial impact of these groups on community members.

The USAID KHSZ Project also focused on skills development and vocational training to equip youth and caregivers with marketable skills. The project supported 115 out-of-school youth to apply for government scholarships for vocational skills training, covering various expenses to ensure their participation.

“We’re setting a roadmap for sustainable livelihoods,” Ms Matoyo emphasizes, highlighting the project’s long-termvision, “This effort will further be complemented by the Njombe Private Sector Engagement Forum through which over TZS 63 million has been committed by private sector stakeholders in the support of OVC in the region. The private sector stakeholder’s forum aims to mobilize TZS 600 million (240,000USD) to support 13,974 OVCs in Njombe Region” she shared.

In addition to these direct interventions, the project emphasized the digitization of CMGs for enhanced financial efficiency and transparency. The introduction of MKOBA digital wallets and the CHOMOKA app aimed to modernize the operations of CMGs, ensuring better management of funds and records.

A student at Malangali Primary School in Iringa MC receiving DREAMS Materials during the launch event at the school. The materials included reusable menstrual hygiene kits and educational subsidies.

Ruvuma, a model of community transformation

Perpetua transformative work within the The USAID KHSZ Project in Ruvuma Region has been key in changing the landscape of support for vulnerable children in the Songea Municipal Council. Complementing her role as a Ward Education Coordinator and growing to an influential National Integrated Case Management System (NICMS) focal person, Perpetua’s journey is a great example of dedicated mentorship and the impact of committed local leadership.

Under her guidance, five active Community Case Workers (CCWs) now serve 113 households, reaching a total of 177 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), placing Ruhuwiko ward to the top-performing ward in the Songea Municipal Council. Her efforts were recognized in August 2023 when the USAID KHSZ Project, in collaboration with three ministries, spotlighted her during a Joint Supportive Supervision (JSS) for her exemplary implementation of NICMS, marking her as a champion in her field.

Ms Matoyo further highlights the USAID KHSZ Project focuses on community transformation and sustainable empowerment for the vulnerable,” a principle vividly embodied in Perpetua’s The USAID KHSZ Project extends its reach across several regions, including Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara, Rukwa, Katavi,Songwe, Pwani, Morogoro, Mjini-Magharibi – Zanzibar.

This article is Co-authored by Jasper A. Kwayu (Special Correspondent) & Joan Lyaruu (Communications Manager)

Deloitte Consulting Limited

Disclaimer: The names of the beneficiaries in this article have been modified to protect their identities