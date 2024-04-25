Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa reshuffles cabinet

By XINHUA More by this Author

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday reshuffled his cabinet, eight months after he appointed a new cabinet following his re-election in August last year.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya announced the cabinet reshuffle in a statement on Wednesday and said the re-assignments and appointments took effect immediately.

Mnangagwa reassigned Winston Chitando as head of the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, removing him from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works where he has been replaced by Daniel Garwe, the former minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Zhemu Soda, former Mines and Mining Development minister, is now the new minister for National Housing and Social Amenities.

Mnangagwa also appointed Musa Ncube as deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities and Headman Moyo as deputy minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

He moved Yeukai Simbanegavi from deputy minister of National Housing and Social Amenities to deputy minister of Energy and Power Development.