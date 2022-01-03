3 killed, dozens injured in renewed protests in Sudan

By MAWAHIB ABDALLATIF More by this Author

At least 3 people were killed and dozens injured Sunday after security forces lobbed tear gas canisters and shot at protesters using live bullets in Khartoum twin city Omdurman, during protests that swept across most of Sudan's cities.

The Sudanese security forces fired tear gas and sound bombs to prevent the protesters from reaching the presidential palace in central Khartoum, during the ongoing wave of demonstrations as people seek a return to civil rule and demand the withdrawal of the army from political space.

In response to the call by the resistance committees and the Sudanese Professionals Association, thousands demonstrated in Khartoum and other cities as part of the so-called "Million of Martyrs" to demand civilian rule and condemn the killing of demonstrators during last week's protests. However, the security forces confronted the protesters when they reached the street leading to the presidential palace.

The Sudanese Professionals Association appealed to doctors, surgeons and nurses to go to Omdurman and the capital's hospitals, to treat the injured and provide the necessary medical services.

Since the early hours of Sunday morning, hybrid security forces have deployed extensively in the centre of the capital and at the entrances to the main bridges linking the three cities of the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North, which were closed.

The United States and the United Nations condemned the "fatal" force used by the Sudanese authorities against peaceful protesters, and demanded respect for human rights and an end to violations.

For more than two months now, the Sudanese people have been protesting in the streets against the measures taken by the army chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, on October 25, when he overthrew the civilian government, declared a state of emergency and dissolved the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

The protesters have remained resilient despite the use of excessive force against them. So far, 53 people have died and hundreds injured with live bullets being shot and tear gas canisters lobbed at them.