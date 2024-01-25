Against Al Shabaab, we can bank on Somalia’s leadership

By OMAR HASHI More by this Author

In June 2022, the Somali government launched a new military operation against the Al Shabaab insurgency. This offensive has capitalised on growing discontent with the Islamist group, particularly by communities in Hiran region of Hirshabelle state, one of the federal states in Somalia.

And led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the operation has resulted in significant territorial gains in Central Somalia, the most comprehensive in the past five years. The government, utilising community support and foreign assistance, now aims to extend its military presence into Al Shabaab's southern strongholds.

However, it is crucial for the government to prioritise the consolidation of control in the areas it has recaptured. This involves assigning holding forces to ensure security, supporting local governance reconciliation efforts, and improving service delivery. By carefully managing residents' expectations and implementing these measures, the government can prevent Al Shabaab from regrouping and resurgence.

Read: Shabaab a symptom of Somalia’s misfortune

President Mohamud, or HSM as he is popularly known, has shown strong dedication in combating extremist groups and has personally led the war effort, which has inspired other stakeholders to participate, albeit with varying levels of commitments.

It is crucial for all Somali leaders, especially those at the state level, to demonstrate similar commitments. Through the National Consultative Council (NCC) Agreement, these leaders have approved two significant objectives: dismantling terrorist organisations and implementing an inclusive electoral process, beginning with local council elections in June 2024.

Advertisement

This people-centered governance system aims to be implemented within a specific timeframe. Such goals are essential for fostering stability and progress in Somalia.

Over half a year now, the Somali forces, with the support of international partners, have achieved significant success in countering the terror group. They have successfully liberated several towns and villages in the south-central states.

This has had positive effects on various aspects of society, including facilitating people-to-people movement, boosting domestic trade, and restoring hope in communities that were previously under the control of the group.

The liberation of these areas has also created opportunities for the local population to engage in large-scale agriculture, which contributes to the fight against food insecurity.

Read: Terror groups, drought, floods: Enemies of post-war Somalia

Additionally, the increased agricultural production has the potential for export to regional markets, further enhancing economic prospects. These developments indicate a weakening of the terror group's influence and control over major supply routes.

While I am not a security expert, it is common for governments to reassess and adjust their security strategies in response to evolving security situations. Carefully coordinated efforts among different regions and states can indeed increase pressure on the insurgent groups.

It is important for the federal government to consider various factors, including the capabilities and resources of the Federal Member States, particularly South West and Jubaland states, in order to effectively counter the insurgency and prevent the reorganisation and resurgence of the Khawaarijs, the new name for Al Shabaab terror merchants.

Thus, introduction of large-scale offensives, simultaneously running across the states in south-central Somalia to put Al Shabaab in the back foot.

As the government continues its liberation efforts, it recognises the importance of community reconciliation and stabilisation to ensure the gains made are sustained for the benefit of the local population. The targeted stabilisation strategy aims to counter the situation, provide essential services to the people, and establish a local governance system that has been absent for two decades.

Read: Shabaab attack: Rebirth or fight for survival?

This represents a new beginning for the local population, offering them a chance to transition away from aid-dependency and towards development. The newly liberated areas, which rely heavily on farming and livestock rearing, can now explore innovative approaches in these sectors to stimulate growth.

Moving forward, it is crucial for the federal government and its international and regional partners to collaborate in mobilising resources for the stabilisation program and setting both immediate and long-term goals for social service infrastructure in the liberated areas.

Worth noting that the opposition leaders have so far been very supportive but they need to do more. The unity of the entire political elites plays critical tool to defeat terrorist. It is a matter of existential national interest that the nation deserves above party or faction.

One final step, the International Community should dig deeper in to their reserves to boost the offensive alongside stabilisation program and prepare better lives for those who were under Al Shabaab grip for so long – an alternative, better system born out of good governance and immediate tangible developments.

The writer is a Special Presidential Envoy for Stabilisation and Civilian Protection, and a Member of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.