Ukraine leader announces martial law as Russia 'attacks'
Thursday February 24 2022
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.
In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.