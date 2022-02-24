Advertisement

Ukraine leader announces martial law as Russia 'attacks'

Thursday February 24 2022
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. PHOTO | REUTERS

AFP_PIC
By AFP

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that Russia was attacking his country's "military infrastructure" and border guards, but urged citizens not to panic and vowed victory.

In a video message posted on Facebook after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of a military operation against Ukraine, Zelensky also introduced martial law across the country, adding that he had spoken by phone with US President Joe Biden.

