Zanzibar Tourism minister quits citing poor working conditions

Zanzibar Minister for Tourism and Heritage Simai Mohammed Said has resigned citing “unfavourable and disruptive working conditions”.

Days before his exit, Mr Said had warned about a liquor shortage in the Tanzanian archipelago, saying it was affecting the tourism sector.

The tourism sector contributes about 90 percent of the Zanzibari economy.

"I have made this difficult decision, which is not easy in our culture," he said in a statement on Thursday evening.

At a press briefing earlier this week, Mr Said said the hospitality industry was being weakened by poor planning, resulting in the looming beer shortage.

He accused the Zanzibar Liquor Board, claiming it was licencing newcomers at the expense of old-timers in the liquor importation business.

"If we fail to plan, including having enough stock of alcoholic beverages, we frustrate our visitors," he was quoted by State-owned Daily News newspaper.

Zanzibar imports beer and other liquors from mainland Tanzania as well as other countries. Reports indicate that many hotels could run out of liquor stock.

Zanzibar Chief Principal Secretary, Zena A. Saidi, said Friday that President Hussein Ali Mwinyi had accepted the minister's resignation.

Mr Said previously served as the Health minister. Before that he was the Minister for Education and Vocational Training.