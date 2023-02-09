US warns citizens of possible terror attack in Kenya's capital Nairobi

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

The US government has warned its citizens in Kenya of a possible terror attack in the capital Nairobi.

Through its embassy in Nairobi, the US said that terrorist groups could stage an attack with little or no warning, targeting areas with many people.

It has flagged high traffic areas frequented by foreigners and tourists in Nairobi and elsewhere in Kenya as targets for the terror groups.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, schools, police stations, places of worship and other places frequented by foreigners and tourists,” the statement said.

Security measures

However, the embassy has acknowledged security measures that the Kenyan government has put in place, including counterterrorism patrols.

US citizens in the country have been asked to exercise vigilance at locations frequented by tourists and foreigners, to review their personal security plans, to be conscious of their surroundings and to monitor local media for updates.

High alert

At the moment, the government of Kenya has remained on high alert with multi-agent security teams in Nairobi following recent cases of muggings of residents.

This comes barely a month after the US Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania issued a security alert to its citizens over what it termed as possible attack.

In a notice dated January 25, the US Embassy in Tanzania claimed that the terror groups were planning to carry out an attack in high traffic areas frequented by westerners in Dar es Salaam and elsewhere in the East African country.