Tanzania police allay fears of possible terror attacks in Dar

Police in Tanzania have allayed fears of a possible terror attacks in key areas frequented by American citizens and westerners, mostly the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, assuring locals and visitors of utmost security.

The assurance came just a day after the United States embassy in Dar es Salaam issued a security alert warning American citizens and other westerners of a possible terror attack in Tanzania, mainly in the commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by Westerners,” the US embassy said in its alert circulated through various social media platforms on Wednesday.

Tanzania Police Force Spokesman David Misime told The EastAfrican on Thursday that police was informed of the US security alert and had assigned investigation officers who are now on duty to determine the security situation in key areas which the US alert had mentioned.

Security awareness campaigns

Mr Misime further said that the police force has been carrying out security awareness campaigns in public areas and most frequented places including schools, places of worship, markets and key gathering areas, aiming to attract informers in case of any terror or security risk.

He allayed fears of any possible attack and said that police officers are cooperating with people from various disciplines to control possible crimes through the exchange of information.

The US Embassy in Dar es Salaam has been issuing security alert messages, warning its citizens and other westerners residing or visiting Tanzania.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation had in May 2020 summoned the former acting US ambassador to Tanzanian, Dr Inmi Patterson, for clarification over security issues posted on the embassy’s website and social media platforms.

The US embassy had posted travel advisories warning over the Covid-19 pandemic in Tanzania.