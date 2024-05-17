About 9.5m people to vote in Rwanda's July polls, electoral body says

By XINHUA More by this Author

A total of 9.5 million Rwandans have been registered as eligible voters in the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for July 15, the country's National Electoral Commission (Nec) said on Thursday.

Nec Chairperson Oda Gasinzigwa revealed this figure during a press conference in Kigali, saying that about 2 million of these people are first-time voters.

The Nec noted a significant increase in registration among Rwandans in the diaspora, with about 53,000 registered for the upcoming elections, a notable rise from the 21,000 registered in the 2017 election cycle.

Gasinzigwa said that the electoral body has received eight independent presidential aspirants and 41 independent parliamentary hopefuls. Formal candidature submissions are set to commence on Friday.

The ruling party, Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), earlier this year nominated incumbent President Paul Kagame as its presidential candidate, following his landslide victory with 99.1 percent of the vote during the party's congress in March.

In previous elections, about 6.8 million Rwandans participated in the 2017 presidential elections, followed by 8.1 million in the 2018 parliamentary elections.