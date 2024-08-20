Over 100 feared missing after boat sinks in western DR Congo

By XINHUA More by this Author

More than 100 people are feared missing after a boat sank Sunday in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), local media reported Tuesday.

According to local officials, the boat sank at around 7 pm, local time, on the Lukenie River, Mai-Ndombe Province, after hitting pieces of wood underwater, with approximately 300 people on board.

Only a few dozen survived, and several bodies have been found, said local media reports, citing officials who claimed it "hard to clarify on the number of the casualties."

Nkoso Kevani Lebon, governor of Mai-Ndombe, said he was dismayed by the tragedy, promising an investigation into the incident to establish responsibilities.

"We must have secure boats. This is part of our program, and in a few months, there will already be secure boats. A team, composed of members of the provincial security committee, is on its way to establish responsibilities," said the governor.

In June, at least 86 people, including 21 children, were killed after a boat sank on the Kwa River, one of the tributaries of the Congo River, also in the province of Mai-Ndombe.