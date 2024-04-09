DRC-registered ship capsizes in Lake Tanganyika, 10 people missing

By XINHUA More by this Author

At least 10 people, including two Chinese nationals, are missing after a vessel registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) capsized in Lake Tanganyika on Saturday night, Tanzania's shipping authorities said in a statement late Monday.

The Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TSAC) said the 10 missing passengers included two Chinese, two Tanzanians, four Congolese, one Kenyan, and an unidentified child.

The statement said rescuers, including fishermen, managed to rescue two Chinese, three Tanzanians, and 12 Congolese, adding that the ship, MV Maman Benita, was sailing from Kigoma port in Tanzania to Kalemie port in the DRC.

The capsizing of the ship in the Kabimba area of the DRC was reported to Congolese authorities by fishermen, the statement said, adding that rescue efforts were still underway.

The ship left Kigoma port on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. local time and was scheduled to arrive at Kalemie port on Sunday at 2:00 am DRC time, according to the statement.