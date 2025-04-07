New track for Congo talks? AU proposes Togo leader as new mediator

African Union chairman João Lourenço has proposed that Togolese leader Faure Gnassingbé replace him as the AU mediator in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo conflict, sending mixed signals about the peace talks following the merger of the Luanda and Nairobi processes.

The Angolan leader held a virtual meeting with the African Union Bureau on the situation in eastern DRC on Saturday, during which he made the proposal, which was backed by the group.

The current AU Bureau comprises the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Presidents John Mahama of Ghana, Burundi’s Evariste Ndayishimiye, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania. The leaders of Tanzania and Burundi were represented by senior government officials.

The meeting suggested that Angola could still be involved in the mediation process, even though the Luanda Process it led has been merged with the Nairobi Process, as proposed by the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) blocs.

Last month, President Lourenço failed to host delegations from the DRC government and the Congolese rebel group Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/ M23).

On the same day, President Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, met in Doha, Qatar, where they vowed to uphold a ceasefire as proposed by the EAC/SADC meetings. Kinshasa is scheduled to meet with the M23 in Doha on April 9, their first direct talks this year.

During Saturday’s meeting, President Lourenço reported that preliminary consultations with President Gnassingbé had yielded a positive response, subject to formal approval by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

It was unclear whether the Togolese leader would take over the Luanda Process or start a new track of talks. It was also unclear whether his mission would complement the merged Luanda-Nairobi processes.

Mahmoud Youssouf, chairman of the AUC, said the commission would press for the AU Assembly to endorse the nomination of the Togolese leader.

The Bureau agreed that President Gnassingbé’s nomination would be finalised following a decision by the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government, provided for in the Assembly's Rules of Procedure.

President Lourenço underlined the grave humanitarian situation in eastern DRC, drawing attention to the immense suffering of civilians and its destabilising impact on regional peace.

Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the ongoing violence in North and South Kivu in the DRC continues to kill, injure and displace civilians.