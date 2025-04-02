Ruto chairs Congo peace facilitators as Kinshasa, M23 ready for talks on Apr 9

President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the first meeting of newly appointed mediators for the Nairobi-Luanda peace initiative, which seeks to resolve the protracted conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The virtual meeting brought together the Kenyan leader and four former African heads of state Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), and Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic). South African's Kgalema Motlanthe did not attend the session.

The group of peace facilitators was formed after the joint East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting, in which the two blocs approved a set of measures for ending the Congo conflict, including merging the Nairobi and Luanda talks.

This was meant to speed up the resolution of the historical conflict that has claimed at least 3,000 lives and displaced thousands of civilians since it escalated mid-January.

Leaders demanded an immediate ceasefire between DRC government and M23 rebel forces believed to be backed by Rwanda.

They also called for the restoration of essential utilities and supply lines for food and other basic commodities to ensure humanitarian support for victims of the conflict, and directed army chiefs from the two blocs to meet to agree on an implementation plan.

The leaders further ordered the resumption of direct negotiations among all state and non-state actors, military and non-military -- including the M23 -- under the new framework.

The Congo government and M23 have agreed to direct talks on April 9, sources from both camps said on Tuesday, a potential boost to Qatar's efforts to end the Central African country's worst fighting in decades.

The meeting in Doha would be the two sides' first direct negotiations since M23 fighters captured eastern Congo's two largest cities in a rapid offensive that has left thousands dead and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes.

One Congolese official said that talks were scheduled for April 9 "unless the other side misbehaves". A source inside M23 confirmed the date and said it would present Kinshasa with its demands. Both sides have agreed not to publicly discuss the substance of the talks, the sources said.

President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame held a surprise meeting in Doha on March 18.

Qatar hosted a second round of talks between the two countries beginning on Friday and met separately with M23 representatives. Congolese officials and M23 have not yet met, sources said.

Rwanda denies supporting M23 and says its military has been acting in self-defence against Congo's army and militias hostile to Kigali.

The conflict, which has raged on Congo's eastern border with Rwanda and Uganda, is rooted in the fallout from Rwanda's 1994 genocide and regional competition for mineral riches.

M23 has long demanded direct negotiations with Kinshasa, but Tshisekedi had refused, arguing that M23 was merely a front for Rwanda. He reversed his position last month amid mounting battlefield defeats, and agreed to send a delegation to Luanda, the Angolan capital.

Those talks were cancelled at the last minute when M23 pulled out after being hit by European Union sanctions.



