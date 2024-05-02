Kenyan army kills 6 Al Shabaab militants in coastal region

By XINHUA More by this Author

Kenya's military said on Wednesday that its forces killed six Al Shabaab militants, including a foreign fighter, during an operation in the coastal county of Lamu.

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) said it launched a targeted operation at 1:00 pm local time (1000 GMT) against an active Al Shabaab camp in Kumba, about 10 kilometers west of Pandanguo, near the vast Boni forest where the insurgents hide.

"The operation successfully neutralized six members of Al Shabaab, including a foreign national, and resulted in the confiscation of significant logistical supplies," the KDF said in a statement.

According to the statement, the raid was staged following intelligence reports that the group was planning an attack in the area.

The KDF said some of the terrorists managed to escape and advised the public to remain vigilant as the operation may lead to increased activities by the group, especially as the number of injured terrorists is reportedly high.

"Community members are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior or individuals seeking assistance in the area. This vigilance is crucial as we continue to disrupt terrorist activities and enhance security in the region," the KDF said.

Lamu County has been in the spotlight for the past few years due to the increasing number of devastating militant attacks that have left hordes of security personnel and civilians dead.

Kenya's border areas, such as Mandera, Wajir, and Garissa counties, have also experienced similar attacks, affecting overall development.