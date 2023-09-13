Kenya troops take out five Al Shabaab fighters in dusk raid

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

A dusk raid on an Al Shabaab hideout in Harbole-Fafi area on Monday has led to the killing of five militia and recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials, medicine and other assorted items.

They also recovered a wooden walking stick bearing inscriptions similar to those of senior ranking members of the militant group.

The Special Operations Group (Sog) that was acting on an intelligence tip-off raided the hideout believed to be one of the terror group’s logistics camps.

It is believed that the base was used to make and implant IEDs along the main supply routes within Garissa and neighbouring Lamu County, which has recorded an increase in explosives' attacks targeting civilians and security officers.

Upon accessing the area, the special forces pounced upon the militants who were hiding in the bushes leading to a fierce and prolonged gunfight.

Shortly after, they received aerial support from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and repulsed the militia, killing five as others fled with injuries. A manhunt for the escapees has since been launched.

Security agencies have heightened surveillance and multi-agency patrols along the Kenya-Somali border following the increased attacks in Lamu and Garissa counties with efforts geared towards dominating areas that Al Shabaab has been reported to be operating from, in order to restore peace and normalcy.

In their latest attack on Sunday afternoon, Al Shabaab militants planted IEDs near the Bodhei-Majengo area along the Milimani-Baure road in Lamu County, killing a number of KDF personnel.

“On September 10, 2023, KDF soldiers on patrol along Milimani-Baure road in Lamu County ran over an IED. The injured were airlifted to Manda base hospital for medical attention,” Brigadier Zipporah Kioko confirmed in a statement.

KDF condemned the attack and called on locals to share information about criminals in their communities.