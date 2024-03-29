Six Kenyans killed in Somalia in suspected Al Shabaab attack

By NATION AFRICA More by this Author

Six Kenyans have been killed in Dhobley, Somalia by suspected Al Shabaab militants, Liboi Deputy County Commissioner Ali Manduku has confirmed.

Mr Manduku said the six are from the Meru region in Kenya and have been hawking plastic utensils in Dhobley Town.

"The bodies will be brought to Liboi this evening for identification. They have been doing business in Dhobley for a long time.

"We are yet to know why they were killed," Mr Manduku said by phone.

Mr Manduku could not explain how the six found their way into Dhobley despite a closed border between Kenya and Somalia.

Kenya announced the closure of her border with Somalia in 2011.

Despite the closure, residents of both countries have continued to interact and crisscross the border engaging in business deals.