Kenya to submit Raila's AUC candidature by June 30

Kenya will submit former prime minister Raila Odinga’s African Union Commission (AUC) candidacy by June 30, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press briefing at his Railways headquarters offices, Mr Mudavadi said they were firming up preparatory and application documents together with requisite translations of the resume into six AU languages (French, English, Kiswahili, Arabic, Portuguese and Spanish) for submission to the AU Secretariat by the end of the month.

Mr Mudavadi, who is also the Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS, said the government was also working on a secretariat to spearhead the ODM leader’s campaigns.

“Overall, the campaigns are led by the State with highly experienced and knowledgeable officers. The State Department for Foreign Affairs has established a campaign Secretariat which includes the candidate’s strategy team,” Mr Mudavadi said.

The Secretariat, he noted, will prepare all the briefs for use by the candidate, develop campaign materials including digital presence, and prepare for the public debate to be broadcast to African citizens.

“This will take place six months before the election date,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He said that an empirical campaign strategy has been developed which includes identifying opportunities, challenges, and risks that Kenya’s candidature faces.

“Additionally, the campaign involves outreach programmes to Capitals of AU member states, briefing of Kenya Missions abroad, and engagements with Diplomatic Corps in Nairobi.

“Kenya is certain that our candidate, Rt Hon Raila Odinga, has the credentials and the passion to advocate for Africa’s interests globally, and champion for more opportunities for Africa and her people.

Mr Odinga, he said, was vying for a position in Africa, not in the government or the Republic of Kenya.

“…but I need the endorsement of the government of Kenya for that Africa position. At this meeting, we exchanged notes on the state of the quest so far, the preparations from my side and the government’s side and the next steps,” Mr Mudavadi said.

Mr Odinga, who accompanied Mr Mudavadi, said he was seeking the position as a Kenyan, and that nobody had asked him to contest.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga (L) and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a press briefing in Nairobi, Kenya on June 5, 2024. PHOTO | WILFRED NYARAGESI | NMG

“The Kenyan government did not ask me. I made the decision to serve the continent and as you know you cannot run for this position without being sponsored by your country,” Mr Odinga said.

“Your candidature is not valid until your country says yes. I was pleasantly surprised when the Kenyan government said they would support me. I expected them to say no, I don’t know why they said yes, that’s their own decision, not mine,” he added.

Mr Mudavadi said the Government backed Mr Odinga because “he is competent, and we are looking at Kenya and Africa’s interest.”

“It’s not about our local issues. We must protect Kenya's national interest. It will be a first for Kenya and will be an opportunity for Kenya to offer leadership to the African Union,” he said, adding that Mr Odinga has the requisite experience for the job.

The ODM leader previously served as AU’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development.