Press unions call for in-depth probe into Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya

Global associations of journalists have expressed concern over the murder of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, who met his untimely end in Kenya Sunday evening, calling for immediate and speedy investigations into the case.

Sharif was shot by Kenyan police officers at a roadblock in Kajiado County, about an hour’s drive from Nairobi. The police have since said they mistook the car he was travelling in for a reportedly stolen one after it ran through the roadblock.

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Sharif was living in hiding after fleeing his home country in August following the filing of multiple sedition cases against him in different regions of Pakistan.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ’s secretary-general, said the federation “strongly condemns the killing of Arshad Sharif and demands a thorough investigation into his death”.

“Journalists should be able to live without fear of political retribution or assassination,” he added.

Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of journalists Rana Azeem leading protest against killing senior anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya. PFUJ has demanded an international level investigation on the assassination of the Pakistani journalist in self exile. pic.twitter.com/2IFCvo2l3R — pakistan federal union of journalists (@PFUJPK) October 24, 2022

Numerous journalists have echoed Mr Bellanger’s sentiments across the globe. They include the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and Africa’s Foreign Press Association.

Nationwide protests

In Pakistan, the journalists’ union has launched nationwide protests demanding an “international level investigation” into Sharif’s murder.

In a statement, PFUJ’s president GM Jamali and secretary-general Rana Azeem said they have “grave concerns over the suspicious killing of famous anchor person Arshad Sharif and demands the authorities conduct a transparent and comprehensive investigation”.

The Foreign Press Association said in a statement on Monday that it’s “incumbent upon the government of Kenya to fully and conclusively investigate the incident”.

“By doing so, Nairobi would be assuring foreign journalists based in the country and covering Africa, including those who visit on assignment and other professional undertakings, that they’re safe.”

Demanded a thorough investigation

In Kenya, both the journalists’ lobby, KUJ, and regulator, Media Council of Kenya (MCK), have condemned the killing and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

“From the police record, there is more than meets the eye in the death of Mr Sharif and we demand a thorough investigation to unravel the motive of the shootout,” KUJ Secretary-General Erick Oduo said

MCK’s CEO David Omwoyo said they are “calling upon the government to establish facts around the killing and conduct proper judicial investigation”.

The Kenyan police have expressed “regrets” over the incident.

“Competent authorities are currently investigating the incident for appropriate action,” the police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority, which investigates cases of police misconduct in Kenya has since announced the deployment of a team to probe Mr Sharif’s killing.