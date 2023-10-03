Burundi President Ndayishimiye replaces four ministers

By MOSES HAVYARIMANA More by this Author

Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye has reshuffled his Cabinet, replacing four of his ministers.

In an announcement broadcast on the state broadcaster RTNB, Burundi's Secretary General of Government Prosper Ntahorwamiye announced the new ministers including one in charge of East African Community Affairs.

“The minister for Public Health and the Fight against HIV is now Dr Liduine Baradahana, minister in charge of Environment, Agriculture and Raring is now Prosper Dodiko,” said Ntahorwamiye.

President Ndayishimiye also named his new minister for Civil Service, Labour and Employment as Venuste Muyabaga while the former ambassador Gervais Abayeho replaced Ezekiel Nibigira in the Foreign Affairs docket.

Burundi’s Ministry for EAC affairs also holds a docket for Youth, Sports and Culture.

The cabinet reshuffle comes as some of his ministers are said to have been underperforming.

This is the fourth time the Burundi president has made a big shakeup in his administration since he took the office in 2020.

In September last year, Ndayishimiye fired his prime minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni after he raised concerns of a coup attempt on his government.

In June 2022, he revoked 35 magistrates who were accused of obstruction of justice and corruption.

In September, he relieved the governor of Ngozi Province and other local administrators in Bujumbura. The officers were accused of fraudulent distribution of Sugar which is currently scarce in the country.