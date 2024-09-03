Bobi Wine injured in scuffle with police in Uganda

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Uganda's opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has been rushed to Nsambya Hospital after he was injured in a scuffle with security officers in Kampala's metro.

Television footage showed a bleeding Bobi Wine being wheeled into the hospital with an injury to his left lower leg following the Tuesday evening incident in Bulindo, Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

Eyewitnesses appeared to suggest that clashes erupted when police sought to disperse the swelling crowd as the former presidential candidate returned from the municipality, where he had visited his National Unity Platform (NUP) party lawyer George Musisi.

Earlier, NUP claimed that security forces had "made an attempt on the life Bobi Wine," an allegation the Monitor could not independently confirm or verify by press time.

"Police and military surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other projectiles. In the process, our president Bobi Wine, who was clearly targeted, was shot in the leg. He is currently being attended to by a team of medical doctors," reads a post on his X account.

This evening as our President returned from Bulindo in Kira Municipality where he had gone to check on one of our lawyers, Musisi George, the police and military under the command of one Twesigye surrounded our vehicles and started firing live bullets, teargas canisters and other… pic.twitter.com/PCfnM1cCoe — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) September 3, 2024

